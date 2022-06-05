Anniversary: Miller, 65th

Miller, 65th

Mr. and Mrs. John Miller of Mount Pleasant celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary May 18. It started with a “Memory Tour” stopping at St. Rose Catholic Church (where they were married), SC Johnson (where their reception was held), St. Catherine’s High School (where they first met) and finally the Corner House restaurant (where they had their first date). A family celebration with their children and spouses took place on Memorial Day.

Miller and the former Helen Willmes were married on May 18, 1957, at St. Rose Catholic Church. They met at St. Catherine’s but didn’t start dating until the fall of 1956. For their first date, John asked Helen to go see the movie “The Ten Commandments,” followed by dinner at the Corner House.

Miller was born and raised on his family farm in Kenosha and Mrs. Miller is a Racine native. After they married they lived a short time in Kenosha, but the majority of their life together and where they raised their children has been in Racine.

Miller, 86, was employed by S.C. Johnson both in town and at Waxdale for a total of 42 years, retiring in 1998.

Mrs. Miller, 83, helped out by working several part-time jobs through the years but her most treasured place was at home taking care of her husband and family.

The couple are members of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church.

They said what has kept them together all these years is their “for better or worse, in sickness and health, till death do us part” commitment to each other. As well as respect, patience and true love for each other.

Their happiest moments together has been spent with family.

The Millers have five children: Jody (Dick) Angel and Jenny (Gary) Hovan of Mount Pleasant, Jack (Carol) of Bristol, Andrew (Amy) of Los Angeles and Amy (Tom) Schaefer of Neosho. The couple has 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Another great-grandchild is expected in August.

