Anniversary: Miller, 50th

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mr. and Mrs. Richard Miller of 1513 Blaine Ave. will celebrate their 50th anniversary with family and friends at a later date.

Miller and the former Naomi Young were married on June 13, 1970, at Zion Lutheran Church in Dushore, Pa.

Miller was employed as a senior project engineer for Drivetrain Design & Test at CNH Industrial for more than for 46 years, retiring on Sept. 25, 2019.

Mrs. Miller was an elementary school teacher in Pennsylvania, a sewing instructor for Stretch and Sew, and a retail associate at Bergner's, H.C. Prange Co. and Hallmark stores, retiring in 2014. She continues to work part time as a seamstress from home.

The Millers are members of Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church and it Senior and Handbell choirs. Miller is former treasurer, church council member and served on the Building Committee. He was also on the church softball league. Mrs. Miller was the vice president and president of the Lutheran Church Women's Organization and was the assembly chairperson of the LCW for a year.

Mrs. Miller has been a Meals on Wheels driver since 1986 and enjoys gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.

The Millers were members of a couples bowling league and are regular blood donors.

They have two children: Seth (Jennifer) of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Erin (Eric) Kuehl of St. James, Minn. The Millers have six grandchildren.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0