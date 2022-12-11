Anniversary: Miller, 50th

Mr. and Mrs. Mark Miller of Mount Pleasant will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Dec. 23 during a party with family at Meadowbrook Country Club.

Miller and the former Elizabeth “Betsy” Oertel were married on Dec. 23, 1972, at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Miller, a military veteran, was employed by Case/CNH and Carthage College, retiring on June 1, 2019.

He is a former board member of St. Catherine’s High School and Meadowbrook Country Club.

Mrs. Miller was an elementary school teacher at Sacred Heart, for Racine Unified and at St. Edward’s, retiring in 2006.

She is a member of the American Association of University Women and Preservation Racine.

The Racine natives are members of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and enjoy golfing and playing cards.

The Millers have two children: Brooke Miller (David) Hall of Columbus, Ind., and Courtney Miller (Patrick Madsen) of Oak Creek. The couple has two grandchildren.