Anniversary: Michel, 50th

Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Michel of Racine will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with their family.

Michel and the former Peggy Anderson were married on May 1, 1971, at Holy Name Catholic Church.

The church became St. Richard of Chichester Catholic Church and the couple are still members.

Michel served his country proudly for 13 months in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

He was a meat cutter at Piggly Wiggly for 41 years, retiring in 2014.

Michel is a member of American Legion Post 494 and proudly takes part in the gun salute at six county cemeteries on Memorial Day. He has been a food truck volunteer helping loading and unloading. Michel enjoys fishing up north and helping his family with yardwork.

Mrs. Michel was employed by St. Mary's Hospital and then Ascension All Saints Hospital for 44 years. She was a cardiovascular technician and licensed practical nurse in the Cardiac Catheterization Lab for 30 years.

Mrs. Michel was a Harmony Club volunteer at St. Richard's and a Girl Scout leader for six years when her daughters were young.