Anniversary: Merrill, 50th

Mr. and Mrs. John Merrill of Mount Pleasant celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary during a family picnic celebration at home.

Merrill and the former Barb Kloet were married on July 29, 1972, at St. George Catholic Church in Kenosha.

The couple are members of St. Paul The Apostle Catholic Church.

Merrill, a Racine native, was a social worker for the Racine County Human Services Department, retiring in 2004.

He served in the Wisconsin Army National Guard for six years and enjoys gardening, volunteering at church, senior volleyball and model railroading.

Mrs. Merrill was a fifth-grade teacher, pharmacy technician and medical assistant, retiring in 1999.

She is a choir member and an avid quilter and knitter. Mrs. Merrill also enjoys scrapbooking and gardening.

The Merrills have three children: Jennifer (Michael) Schuman and Sheri (Chad) Krenzke of Racine and the late John Merrill. The couple has six grandchildren.