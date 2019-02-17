Mr. and Mrs. Richard "Dick" Menke of 1111 Melvin Ave. will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary during a family dinner celebration at a later date.
Menke and the former Laura Johnson were married on March 1, 1969, at Evangelical United Methodist Church.
Menke was employed by Dumore Co. for 10 years and then by the U.S. Postal Service for 28 years, retiring in 2003.
His hobbies include baking and fishing.
Mrs. Menke was a secretary for six years. She went to nursing school and became a registered nurse for All Saints Hospital for 25 years, retiring on April 1, 2009.
Mrs. Menke is active in all church functions at Harbor Rock Tabernacle Church. She is an active gardener, attends the Racine Senior Center, and enjoys going on trips through various organizations.
The Racine natives were cooking and baking volunteers at the Hospitality Center for six years. They enjoy playing cards and getting together with family and friends, and meals on the patio.
The Menkes have two children: Deborah (John) Monefeldt of Racine and David (Cindy) of Kenosha.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.