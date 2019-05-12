Mr. and Mrs. John Meissner of 1140 N. Sunnyslope Drive, Mount Pleasant, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary by taking a trip to the Grand Canyon and Sedona, Ariz.
Meissner and the former Carol Hultman were married on May 17, 1969, in St. Casimir Catholic Church.
Meissner was a chemical process operator and raw material scheduler for SC Johnson for 34 years, retiring in 1999.
He is an avid sports fan and enjoys golfing and reading.
Mrs. Meissner was employed by Gormac Products, retiring in 1999.
She enjoys walking, reading and babysitting her granddaughters.
The couple are Racine natives.
They have two children: Lori (Greg) Branch of Orlando, Fla., and John (Danielle) of New Berlin. The Meissners have five grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.