Mr. and Mrs. John Meissner

Mr. and Mrs. John Meissner of 1140 N. Sunnyslope Drive, Mount Pleasant, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary by taking a trip to the Grand Canyon and Sedona, Ariz.

Meissner and the former Carol Hultman were married on May 17, 1969, in St. Casimir Catholic Church.

Meissner was a chemical process operator and raw material scheduler for SC Johnson for 34 years, retiring in 1999.

He is an avid sports fan and enjoys golfing and reading.

Mrs. Meissner was employed by Gormac Products, retiring in 1999.

She enjoys walking, reading and babysitting her granddaughters.

The couple are Racine natives.

They have two children: Lori (Greg) Branch of Orlando, Fla., and John (Danielle) of New Berlin. The Meissners have five grandchildren.

