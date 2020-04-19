Anniversary: McNaughton, 65th

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mr. and Mrs. Stewart R. McNaughton of 3603 N. Newman Road will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary during a family dinner at a later date.

McNaughton and the former Lucy Crocco were married April 30, 1955, at Evangelical United Methodist Church (now Faithbridge Church). The couple met at Western Publishing Co. Inc. and went to an outdoor movie for their first date.

McNaughton, 86, is a U.S. Army veteran. He was an electrician at Western Publishing Co. Inc. for 44 years, retiring in October of 1996.

He was a member of the Racine Kilties and Churchsingers for 18 years, is an avid Green Bay Packers fan and enjoys gardening.

Mrs. McNaugton, 85, was employed by Western Publishing and then became a homemaker.

She was a volunteer at St. Mary's Hospital and a Girl Scout leader. Her hobbies include knitting, crafts and reading.

The Racine natives are members of Faithbridge Church and sang in the church choir.

The couple has two children: Peggy (Gary) Williams of Michigan, and Pamela (Scott) Neveri of Racine.