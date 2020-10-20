Anniversary: Marx, 50th

Mr. and Mrs. John Marx of Sturtevant celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary during an early trip to Mexico. A party with family and friends will be held at a later date.

Marx and the former Karen Stilwell were married on Oct. 24, 1970, in Waukesha.

Marx, a Racine native, was employed by Webster Electric Co., Danfoss, Harley-Davidson Motor Co. and J.I. Case Co., retiring in 2014.

Marx served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1969 and in Vietnam from 1967-1968. He is a life member of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 767.

Marx was on the Danfoss Bowling League for many years and was a Little League coach in the 1980s.

Mrs. Marx was employed by North Side Bank, Wells Fargo and Johnson Bank, retiring in 2014.

She was a Brownie and Girl Scout leader, and enjoys gardening and spending time with their grandchildren.

The couple enjoy Harley riding. Marx is a Harley Owners Group (HOG) life member and a member of the Southeastern HOG Chapter.

Mr. and Mrs. Marx have two children: LJ (Dawn) of Franklin, and Michelle (John) Batton of Dunlap, Ill. The couple has five grandchildren.

