Mr. and Mrs. George Maranger of 4624 Cardinal Court, Mount Pleasant, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Sept. 21 at a special family dinner at Hob Nob Restaurant, Somers.
Maranger and the former Judy Hillerud were married Sept. 19, 1959, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church.
The couple met at the J.I. Case Co. Clausen Works plant and went to the Wisconsin State Fair for their first date.
The Racine natives are members of First Evangelical Lutheran Church; Mrs. Maranger is a fourth-generation member and Maranger has been a member for 60 years.
Maranger, 84, was a CAD system administrator at SC Johnson, retiring in May of 1999. He then was employed part time by Johnson Diversey as a space planner, retiring on Aug. 31, 2017.
Maranger was awarded a life membership in the Jaycees, serving as president of the Racine Jaycees and as state vice president. He was general chairman of the Miss Racine Pageant and was a member of Racine Lutheran High School Board of Directors. Maranger was chairman of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church Council and president of the congregation, and is currently chairman of the Evangelism Committee.
He was a member of the Racine Library Board, Racine Unified Technology Education Advisory Committee and the Racine Fourth Fest Committee, having served as general chairman of the parade and as fireworks chairman. As a member Racine Rotary West for 24 years, Maranger served as president, chairman of Kringlefest and coordinator of the Youth Exchange Program. He is currently a member of the Kiwanis Club of West Racine.
Mrs. Maranger, 78, was employed as a bookkeeper at Racine Lutheran High School for 13 years, retiring in September of 1989 to be full-time caregiver for her grandchildren. In March of 2001, she became administrative assistant to Julia Burney Witherspoon at the Cops and Kids Reading Center, retiring in February of 2009.
Mrs. Maranger was awarded life membership of the Racine Jaycettes and served as treasurer, state director and parliamentarian. She was a member of United Cerebral Palsy of Racine County Inc. At church she was a member of the Home and School Society, Mission Society and Ladies Aid Society, and sang with the choir for 13 years. Mrs. Maranger is vice president of the Inner Wheel Club of Racine and also served as treasurer, editor and president.
The Marangers have two daughters: Debra Maranger Menk and Darcy (Steve) Mohr, both of Racine. They have four grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. In addition, the couple has hosted seven exchange students.
The couple said that their faith and trust in God above all things is what has kept them together all these years. They said the birth of their children, grandchildren and great-grandchild were their happiest moments together.
Their advice for young people getting married today?: "Love, patience and forgiveness always."
