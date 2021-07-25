Anniversary: Madsen, 60th

Mr. and Mrs. Carl Madsen of Brookings, S.D. (formerly of Racine), celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary July 22.

Madsen and the former Aileen Shebeneck were married on July 22, 1961, in St. John's Lutheran Church in Racine, where they are still members.

Madsen, 83, was a wildlife biologist for the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, retiring in 2002.

Madsen, a U.S. Army veteran, is a member of Pheasants Forever and Ducks Unlimited and was nationally recognized by the Department of the Interior.

Mrs. Madsen, 82, was a social worker for the State of South Dakota, retiring in 2001.

She is a United Living Community volunteer.

The Racine natives enjoy spending time with family. They also operate Madsen Gardens, a retirement gardening hobby. They donate produce to Feeding Brookings and a food pantry.

The Madsens have three children: Daniel of Fergus Falls, Minn.; and Kristine Madsen and Kathryn Larson of Brookings. The couple has seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Greetings may be sent to the couple at 2205 North Shore Drive, Brookings, SD, 57006.

