Anniversary: Lorence, 60th

Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Lorence of Caledonia celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last May 22 at Wells Brothers Restaurant. The restaurant is a favorite from their early years together.

Lorence and the former MaryAnn Buran were married on on May 20, 1961, in Racine.

They are grateful to be able to still live together in the home they built in Caledonia in 1964. Although the large garden has changed to grow boxes on the back patio, they roll with the changes.

The couple has two children: Katie (the late Mark) Janette of Caledonia and Stephanie (Brent) Christenson of Somers. The Lorences have three grandchildren.

