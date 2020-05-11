Anniversary: Linden, 65th

Mr. and Mrs. Tom Linden of 1540 Raintree Lane, Mount Pleasant, will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary with their family at a later date.
Linden and the former Virginia Nicotera were married on May 21, 1955, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where they are still active members.
The Racine natives met as sophomores at St. Catherine's High School, and their first date was to a Park vs. Horlick football game in 1950.
Linden, 86, served in the U.S. Army in Korea from 1953-55. He was privileged to go on the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight on May 16, 2016, with his son David, also a veteran, as his guardian.
Linden was a manager in corporate systems and consumer product sales for 42 years at Western Publishing Co. Inc., retiring in 1995.
He enjoys golfing and bocce.
Mrs. Linden, 86, worked in the office at Wheary Luggage and then for Bill-Syl Sentry Foods, retiring in 1989.
She is a member of the Sacred Heart Church Mission Group, and her hobbies include sewing and crafts.
Linden is a member of Roma Lodge and Mrs. Linden a member of its Vittoria Colonna Lodge.
The couple enjoy camping at Sheltering Oaks in East Troy. The say that having a loving family, faith and mutual understanding is what has kept them together all these years.
The Lindens said their happiest moments together include their marriage, birth of their five children, and vacations to Hawaii and Alaska.
Their children are: Mary Jo (Tom) Francis and Dave (Cindy) of Racine; Ed (Georgene) of Tomahawk; Tom (Kathy Davis) of Union Grove; and Dan (Jeannie) of Wauwatosa. The Lindens have 18 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Their advice for young people getting married today: "Have love, respect and consideration for one another through good times and hard times."
