Anniversary: Leslie, 60th

Mr. and Mrs. David Leslie of Mount Pleasant celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a trip to America's southwest national parks in September.

Leslie and the former Judy Allen were married on July 8, 1961, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Oshkosh.

The couple, who met at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, moved back to the Racine area after they were married.

Leslie, a Racine native, is a certified public accountant and worked as a public accountant for more than 50 years. He continues to work part time during tax season for Felle and Associates.

Leslie, 83, is an avid sports fan, especially for University of Wisconsin teams. He enjoys fishing and golfing. Leslie was a Rotarian for more than 30 years, serving in all its offices and on the foundation board.

Mrs. Leslie, 82, was a registered nurse at St. Luke's Hospital and Lincoln Lutheran until retiring at the age of 60. She was a respite volunteer for more than 20 years and volunteered at the Health Care Network for more than 15 years.

Mrs. Leslie enjoys playing bridge, golfing and reading.

The couple are members of United Lutheran Church.

They have three sons: Scott (Ellen) and Peter (Kimberly) of Racine, and Stephen of Franklin, Ind. The Leslies have six grandchildren.

