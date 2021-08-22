 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anniversary: Lauber, 50th
0 Comments

Anniversary: Lauber, 50th

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mr. and Mrs. Tom Lauber

Mr. and Mrs. Tom Lauber

Mr. and Mrs. Tom Lauber of Union Grove celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family celebration. 

Lauber and the former Jackie Martin were married on Aug. 14, 1971, at Trinity Evangelical Church in Raymond. 

Lauber was as an accountant for SC Johnson and Son for 34 years, retiring in June of 2005.

Mrs. Lauber, a homemaker, was a registered nurse.

The Racine natives have three daughters: Katie (Tom) Hansen of Franksville; Sarah (John) Binversie of Kiel; and Emily (Chris) Nelson of Union Grove. The Laubers have 10 grandchildren. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News