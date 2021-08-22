Anniversary: Lauber, 50th

Mr. and Mrs. Tom Lauber of Union Grove celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a family celebration.

Lauber and the former Jackie Martin were married on Aug. 14, 1971, at Trinity Evangelical Church in Raymond.

Lauber was as an accountant for SC Johnson and Son for 34 years, retiring in June of 2005.

Mrs. Lauber, a homemaker, was a registered nurse.

The Racine natives have three daughters: Katie (Tom) Hansen of Franksville; Sarah (John) Binversie of Kiel; and Emily (Chris) Nelson of Union Grove. The Laubers have 10 grandchildren.

