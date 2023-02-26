Mr. and Mrs. Russ Lasch of Racine will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary today during a celebration with family and friends at the Fifth Street Yacht Club.

Lasch and the former Bette Gerndt were on Feb. 21, 1963, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Suring. Their first date was attending winter formal at Central State College in Stevens Point in February of 1962.

The couple have lived in Racine for 57 years and are members of Messiah Lutheran Church.

Lasch, 83, was a supervisor at American Motors Corp. in Kenosha, retiring in January of 1988. He was part of a group of 20 employees that facilitated the Beijing Jeep plant in Beijing, China.

As a member of the Fifth Street Yacht Club, he has served in all offices including commodore. Lasch was a member of the 84th Division Army Reserve. Between active duty and reserve, he served 30 years. Lasch volunteered with Y-Guides and Boy Scouts and is a member of the American Legion Post in Suring. He and friends went fishing in Canada on Memorial Day weekend for many years.

Mrs. Lasch, 80, holds a bachelor’s degree in business management. She was employed in escalated customer service at Midwest Airlines, retiring in October of 2007. In earlier years she was also employed by Hamilton Beach, Rexnord Corp. and Family Service of Racine.

Mrs. Lasch was active with the Boy Scouts of America for many years; both her sons are Eagle Scouts. She volunteered with the Camp Lyle summer program. Mrs. Lasch is a member of the Danish Sisterhood of America and served as a secretary and president for Danish Sisterhood Lodge No. 20 in Kenosha. She also served as a District 11 alderman on the Racine Common Council.

The couple enjoy traveling and have visited 43 of the 50 U.S. states. They said that a combination of respect, communication, understanding and general support of one another is what has kept them together all these years.

The couple’s son Robert lives in Racine. Their other son Russ is deceased.

The couple said the birth of their sons were their happiest moments together, as well as watching the happiness and enthusiasm as their goals were achieved and celebrated. Their travel adventures bring happy memories along with the occasional u-turn that brings a smile to their face. And once in a while a true belly laugh about error discovered.

The couple’s advice for young people getting married today: “Keep an open dialogue, smile and be honest.”

“We appreciate each and everyone of our family and friends; they are the glue that keeps us going,” the couple said.