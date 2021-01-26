Anniversary: Larson, 70th

Mr. and Mrs. Phil Larson of Burlington celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary Jan. 27. A celebration with friends and extended family will take place at a later date.

Larson and the former Romayne Kessler were married on Jan. 27, 1951, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Burlington.

The couple met at Fischer Parker on Phil’s high school graduation day. He put a little turtle in her shoe to get her attention and once he did he invited her to his graduation party.

Larson, 90, was a sales manager at Sears of Southridge, retiring in 1985. He started a second career as a clock smith and retired from the Fox River Clock Shop in 2015.

Larson enjoys fishing, bird watching, woodworking, crafting birdhouses and household projects.

Mrs. Larson, 88, was a service representative for B.B. & W. Telephone Co., an office manager at Mount Carmel Medical & Rehab Center for 10 years and worked at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church rectory for three years. She also served 25 years as an election inspector for the City of Burlington, retiring in 2015.

Mrs. Larson volunteers at St. Mary’s Church, sang in the Sweet Adelines Choir and St. Mary’s Choir, and enjoys sewing and quilting.