Anniversary: Larson, 60th

Mr. and Mrs. William Larson of 5321 Douglas Ave. celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary privately July 30.

Larson and the former Karen Nelsestuen were married on July 30, 1960, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in LaCrosse.

The couple met in their seventh-grade English class in La Crosse. Their first date was to a school mixer.

Larson, 82, was employed as a children's book editor for 17 years at Western Publishing Co. Inc. in the 1960s-70s and then spent 17 years editing Dungeons & Dragons books for TSR in the 1980s-90s.

He is an avid gardener and fisherman.

Mrs. Larson, 81, was the director of Growing Place Day Care Center at Emmanuel Lutheran Church from 1975-2005.

She is a member of the Choral Arts Society.

The couple has lived in the Racine area for 60 years and were longtime choir members and at times church council members at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. The church later became Journey in Faith Church.

The couple said their happiest moments together was during a tour of Scandinavia in 1997; Mrs. Larson is Norwegian and Larson is Swedish.