Anniversary: Larsen, 50th

Mr. and Mrs. Wes Larsen of 4723 Westway Ave. will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary during dinner with family and friends at a later date. They are also planning on taking an Aslakan cruise in the fall.

Larsen and the former Diane Ello were married on May 16, 1970, at Pentecost Lutheran Church, where they are still members.

Larsen was a journeyman die cutter at Western Publishing Co. Inc. for 33 years. He was then a die cutter at Burlington Graphics for 10 years, retiring in November of 2013.

Mrs. Larsen was a medical assistant for Dr. Dennis Kontra for 34 years, retiring in February of 2019.

The Racine natives are Green Bay Packers fans and enjoy traveling, gardening and seeing their grandchildren.

They have two children: Jeff of Billings, Mo., and Carrie (Nick) Schurrer of Franklin. The Larsens have three grandchildren.

