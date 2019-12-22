Anniversary: Langdon, 50th

Mr. and Mrs. Richard Langdon of Racine celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with their family during the candlelight Christmas Eve service at Christ Church United Methodist.

Langdon and the former Lois Bertelson were married on Dec. 24, 1969, at Christ Church.

Langdon was employed by his father's business, Al Langdon Trailer Rental, for more than 30 years. He retired in 2006.

Mrs. Langdon was employed by Wal-Mart, retiring on June 18, 2008. In earlier years she worked at Larsen's Bakery, Badger Uniform and Hobby Lobby. She was also a caregiver for her mother and Richard's father.

Mrs. Langdon attends Christ Church with her brother. Her hobbies include sewing, knitting, crocheting and counted cross-stitch. As an accomplished seamstress, Mrs. Langdon made her own wedding dress.

The Racine natives used to enjoy deer hunting and riding their own motorcycles. They have traveled to more than half of the United States and parts of Canada.

The Langdons have two children: Lori (Russ) Karow of Sturtevant and Alan (Laura) of Racine. The couple has three grandchildren.

