Anniversary: LaMack, 60th

Mr. and Mrs. David LaMack of 126 S. Fancher Road, Mount Pleasant, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary during a family dinner at a later date.

LaMack and the former Arlene Nielsen were married on May 14, 1960, at Atonement Lutheran Church.

The couple met at Park High School and their first date was watching the 4th of July fireworks in 1954.

LaMack, 83, was a Racine firefighter for 31 years, retiring in 1992.

He is a member of the Wisconsin Scale Boat Association and Racine Fire Department 20-Year Club. LaMack enjoys meeting on Mondays with the Retired Firefighters and was a singer with the Racine Dairy Statesmen.

Mrs. LaMack, 81, was a homemaker and a floral designer at Personal Touch by Julie flower shop, retiring in 1993.

She enjoys gardening and has been a member of the Racine Garden Club for 27 years.

The couple are members of Living Faith Lutheran Church where they are both ushers.

The Racine natives said taking their marriage vows seriously is what has kept them together all these years.

They said their happiest moments together was when their children were born.