Kwapil, 50th

Kurtis and Gloria Kwapil celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 18 with family members at a lake house.

The Racine natives were married at St. Edward Parish in 1973, and are members of St. Rita Parish.

Kurtis worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 36 years before retiring in 2013.

Gloria is a nurse and a homemaker.

Kurtis and Gloria have three children, Theresa (Nick) Olson of Racine, Ryan (Nikki) Kwapil of Lisbon and Rebecca (Jaret) Huizinga of Racine. They also have four grandchildren.