Mr. and Mrs. Dave Kramer of 137 Crab Tree Lane celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Jan. 19 at home during a family dinner in their honor.
Kramer and the former Trudy Rodenkirch were married on Jan. 17, 1959, in Holy Name Catholic Church.
The couple met in October of 1957 at St. Mary's Hospital. Trudy was working in a patient's room and Dave, on leave from the U.S. Marines Corps, walked in to visit the patient who was a family friend. They were then introduced by the patient.
The couple went to a movie on their first date.
Kramer, 81, is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. He was employed by ISP Stitching in the shipping department for 17 years, and later was a supervisor at Exide Batteries for 25 years. Kramer retired in January of 2004.
Kramer is a member of the Agerholm Gross Detachment No. 346 Marine Corps League and Firing Squad, and the German Club of Racine. He is an usher at St. Edward Catholic Church, and enjoys working in the yard and other outside activities.
Mrs. Kramer, 80, was a homemaker prior to being employed by Shopko as a sales clerk in Soft-lines for 23 years. She retired in September of 2003.
Mrs. Kramer is a member of the Women's Marine Corps League Auxiliary, and was a longtime member of the Carthage College Community Chorus and St. Edward's Choir. She is a former member of the Holy Name Catholic Church Choir under the direction of her father, the late Tony Rodenkirch.
Mrs. Kramer volunteers making cookies at church for the Christmas cookie walk fundraiser. She enjoys crossword puzzles, reading and spending time with friends.
The couple have been volunteers at German Fest in Milwaukee for many years. They are members of St. Edward Catholic Church.
The Kramers said that love, devotion, faith, commitment, perseverance, going to church together and having dinner together every night is what has kept them together all these years.
Their happiest moments together was when their children were born and seeing them grown and happy, and family gatherings.
The Kramers have four children: Elizabeth (Michael) Wiken of Greenfield; Annette (Tom) Mottl and Jean (Chris) Eisenman of Racine, and Judy (Jeff) Polkky of Reedsburg. The couple has 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Their advice to young people getting married today: "Commitment to life and relationship, faith, pray. Church and family matters very highly, compromise, share."
