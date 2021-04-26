Anniversary: Kortendick, 65th

Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Kortendick of Racine celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with small family gatherings the week of their anniversary.

Kortendick and the former Dorothy Hagner were married on April 28, 1956, in Racine.

Kortendick, 89, is a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War.

He was employed by Webster Electric Co. for 30 years and then for more than 20 years as a salesman for Better Building by Weather Seal.

Mrs. Kortendick, 85, moved to the Racine area her junior year of high school.

She was a partner of Better Building by Weather Seal.

Mrs. Kortendick was an organist and choir director at St. Rita Catholic Church for 58 years, where the couple are members.

The Kortendicks have four children: Timothy (Heidi) of Sturgeon Bay; Susan (Gale) of Evanston, Ill.; Cynthia (Jeff) DeMarb of Fond du Lac; and Andrew (Julie) of Sturtevant. The couple has five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

