Anniversary: Knight, 60th

Knight, 60th

Mr. and Mrs. Michael Knight of Union Grove will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary during a family dinner at the Cotton Exchange in September, followed by a trip to Door County.

Knight and the former Carol Clark were married on Aug. 25, 1962, at Yorkville Methodist Church in Union Grove. It was on the 36th anniversary of the bride’s parents, Emil and Lydia Clark.

The couple met in the summer of 1961 while both working at Progressive Dairy in Racine. Michael drove Carol home from the Racine County Fair for their first date.

Knight, a Milwaukee native, was raised in the Town of Yorkville (on the farm south of where Michael and Carol have lived since 1966). He was a semi driver in the air freight industry since 1973, including 13 years as the safety director at Tax Airfreight. Knight was a semi driving instructor for both Gateway Technical College in Racine and Waukesha Technical College. He retired in 2006 from Brenntag Great Lakes, Menomonee Falls. Knight later was a part-time hiker for both Penske Truck Rental and Kriete Truck Center. Since 2009 he has worked part-time for Miller-Reesman Funeral Home in Union Grove.

Knight, 82, was a 4-H leader in the swine project; has been a volunteer driver and caregiver; and serves on the Board of Directors of the Yorkville Cemetery Association. He plays Schafskopf (sheepshead) in a weekly neighborhood card club.

Mrs. Knight, a Racine native, was raised in Caledonia. She was the first coordinator of the Union Grove Area Food Bank. Mrs. Knight was a co-founder of Leadership Union Grove and retired in 2008 after 22 years as the executive director of the Greater Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce. She worked for the 2010 U.S. Census, and substituted for 10 years in the various offices of several area schools and churches.

Mrs. Knight, 78, was a 4-H leader in the foods and nutrition project, and organized 4-H talent shows and music festivals. She was a dancer for 11 years in Cardiac Capers, an annual variety show to raise money for St. Mary’s Medical Center. Mrs. Knight enters antiques and amateur photography in the Racine County Fair. She won many ribbons for her pies and other baking. In retirement and during COVID-19, she has enjoyed writing articles for The Journal Times about her memories of Burbank School, Sokol Mladocech, Camp Anokijig, Progressive Dairy, Dudes & Dolls and Cardiac Capers. Mrs. Knight enjoys crossword puzzles, Wordle and Quordle.

The couple enjoyed square dancing for 43 years, including 25 years as members of the Dudes & Dolls Club. Both were officers and bowled for 30 years in an every-other-Sunday church league, and both regularly read books from Graham Public Library.

The Knights have been members of Yorkville United Methodist Church — Michael for 82 years and Carol for 60 years. He was active as a trustee, treasurer of United Methodist Men and co-chair of the 2004 Building Committee. Knight has been caretaker of the pork chop cooker for many years. Mrs. Knight chaired many chicken barbecues and pork chop dinners, was president of United Methodist Women, and currently is membership secretary. She chaired the 175th anniversary task force and compiled a book, “We’ve A Story To Tell,” and a slide show of more than 300 photos. Both are greeters and ushers and sing in the church choir.

The couple said that doing things together as a couple and as a family, and being involved with activities of their children and grandchildren, is what has kept them together all these years.

The Knights have four children: Steven (Sylvia) of Racine; Diane Billmyer (Scott Kristopeit) of Mount Pleasant; Andrew (Kristine) of Union Grove; and Brian (Wendy) of Hoover, Ala. The couple has nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

When asked of their happiest moments together, the couple responded: “Of course, the births of our children. Also, we enjoyed traveling as much as possible, especially to Germany with good friends the Rev. James and Nancy Rivers, and twice to Hawaii when our youngest son and family lived there.”

Their advice for young people getting married today: “Face life’s challenges together, and always holding hands.”