Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Kerkman

Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Kerkman of 301 S. Sixth St., Waterford, will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary during an open house in their honor from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at Local Folks Restaurant & Pub, 39601 60th St., Wheatland.

Kerkman and the former Dorothy Nienhaus were married on Aug. 27, 1949 at Holy Name Church in Wilmot.

The couple met at a dance at Randall Town Hall and went to a movie in Burlington for their first date.

Kerkman, 92, was employed by Kerkman Brothers Construction, retiring in 1991.

He was on the Kenosha County Board for 24 years and a chairman for two of those years. He was on the Board of Directors for First Southeast Bank in Kenosha for eight years.

Mrs. Kerkman, 93, is a homemaker. She enjoyed working in her flower gardens and taking care of animals on their hobby farm.

The couple were Meals on Wheels volunteers for 17 years in Twin Lakes and are lifetime members of Saint Alphonsus Catholic Church in New Munster.

"A family that prays together, stays together," is what the couple said has kept them together as well as a little sense of humor. They said their happiest moments together was when all of the babies were born.

The Kerkmans have four children: Ken (Karen), Gary (Marta) and Patti Kerkman, all of Burlington, and Diane (Norm) Pluess of East Troy. The couple has 14 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.

Their advice to young couples getting married today: "Always love and respect each other."

