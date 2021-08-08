Anniversary: Jung, 70th

Jung, 70th

Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Jung of Burlington celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary July 24 during a small celebration with their family.

Jung and the former Patricia DeBack were married on July 28, 1951, at Whitnall Park Lutheran Church in Hales Corners.

The couple met in August of 1950 on a Friday night dancing at Dandelion Park in Muskego. Their first date was the very next day and they went dancing.

The couple has lived in the Racine County area for more than 70 years and are members of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Waterford.

Jung, a Korean War veteran, was a millwright for Local 2337 of Milwaukee, retiring in 1987.

Jung, 94, volunteered for various church activities over the years. He was an airplane enthusiast, and owned and operated a sod farm for many years.

Mrs. Jung, 90, was a teacher and store clerk, retiring in March of 1995.

She is a former member and president of the St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Mary Martha Guild, Ladies Aid and Senior Group.