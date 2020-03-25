Anniversary: Johnson, 50th

Mrs. and Mrs. Jacob Johnson of 3538 Chippecotton St., Mount Pleasant, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary by attending "The Lion King" Feb. 28 in Milwaukee.
Johnson and the former Nancy Thielen were married on March 3, 1970, in Waukegan, Ill.
Johnson was a machine operator at CNH for 40 years, retiring in May of 2004.
He is a member of the CNH 20-Year Club and enjoys fishing.
Mrs. Johnson was a registered nurse for Dr. I. Bader at Ascension, retiring in January of 2004.
She enjoys baking with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and gardening.
The Racine natives have three children: Stacy (Torey) Eggerson of Racine; David of Racine; and Katie Howard of Atlanta, Ga. The Johnsons have 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
"Don't let anyone tell you different then what your heart knows that true love does conquers all," said the couple.
