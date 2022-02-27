Anniversary: Jensen, 65th

Mr. and Mrs. Alvin R. Jensen of Mount Pleasant celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary Feb. 23.

Jensen and the former Shirley Jensen were married on Feb. 23, 1957, at Grace Lutheran Church.

The couple met at Park High School and went to the Fourth of July fireworks at Washington Park for their first date.

Jensen, 85, was president and treasurer of Scan-O-Matic Inc., retiring in November of 1991.

He was a private pilot and enjoyed spending time in their cabin in Winchester.

Mrs. Jensen, 86, enjoyed Aquacise.

The Racine natives are members of Grace Lutheran Church and have been members of the Kenosha Country Club for 26 years.

They have five children: Shelley Van Proosdy of Madison; Carey Worbington and Donna (Chris) Brusko of Mount Pleasant; Diane (Chip) Boatright of Rockford, Mich.; and Joan Millner of Yuma, Ariz. The couple has eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0