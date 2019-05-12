Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Jardina of 4523 Westway Ave. will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary spending time at their favorite place in Door County.
Jardina and the former Judith Stanton were married on May 24, 1969, in Racine.
Jardina was a car manager for more than 40 years, retiring in 2018.
He is a member of Roma lodge and makes pizza at the annual Italian Festival. Jardina enjoys cooking; especially for the whole family on Tuesdays.
Mrs. Jardina was employed by AOA Lab, retiring 2014.
She volunteers at Toys for Tots and the Racine Art Museum.
The Racine natives are members of St. Paul The Apostle Catholic Church.
They have two children, Joey Jardina and Gina Jardina, both of Racine, and three grandsons.
