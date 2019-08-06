Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Jardina of 3730 Foxwood Road, Mount Pleasant, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary July 4 in Racine with all of their children and grandchildren, and then continued the celebration in South Haven, Mich.
Jardina and the former Linda Popadick were married on Aug. 16, 1969, at St. Rose Catholic Church.
Jardina, a realtor, has been owner of Jardina Realty Co. for 48 years.
He is a member of the local, state and national Board of Realtors, and is the former director of Racine Board of Realtors. Jardina has earned the designation of Realtor Emeritus. He is a former member of Meadowbrook Country Club and enjoys golfing.
Mrs. Jardina was a registered nurse at St. Catherine's Hospital in Kenosha for 24 years, retiring in November of 2014.
She is a certifed nephrology nurse and a member of the American Nephrology Nursing Association. Mrs. Jardina volunteers at her church and her hobbies include league tennis, pickleball, book club and playing mahjong. She enjoys lunch with friends and cooking for her family.
The couple are members of St. Lucy Catholic Church and enjoy winters in Arizona.
They have four children: Jennifer (Tobin) Spolar of Racine; Michael (Veronica) of Elmhurst, Ill., and Stephani (Jamie) Schaefer and Steven (Kristin) of Chandler, Ariz. The Jardinas have 10 grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.