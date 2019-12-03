Anniversary: Hueffner, 50th

Mr. and Mrs. Robert W. Hueffner of 725 Sydney Drive celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary by taking a hot air balloon ride during the 45th Hot Air Balloon Festival in Albuquerque, N.M., in October. They will also be taking a trip with family and friends to the Dominican Republic.

Hueffner and the former Joan K. Lui were married on Dec. 13, 1969, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, where they are still members.

Hueffner is owner of Crystal Cabinet and Supply Inc., which has been family owned since 1952.

He enjoys playing cribbage.

Mrs. Hueffner's employment included working as a keypunch operator, day care teacher and at a law firm.

Her hobbies include crocheting, solving sudoku puzzles, playing Mexican dominoes with friends, water aerobics and reading.

The Racine natives enjoy going to their grandchildren's activities and to casinos, family vacations and visiting their family home on the Mississippi River in Trempealeau.

In their younger years, the couple played racquetball as a family, bowled in a couple's league for about 20 years, and women's and men's bowling leagues. Hueffner was a hunter for elk, deer, duck and geese.

The Hueffners have three children: Craig of Racine; Julie (Justin) Gall of Caledonia and Keith (Samantha) of Appleton. The couple has six grandchildren.

