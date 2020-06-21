Anniversary: Holm, 60th

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mr. and Mrs. Harold Holm of 9439 Luanne Drive, Mount Pleasant, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary at a later date.

Holm and the former Grace Jensen were married on June 10, 1960, at Turkey Valley Lutheran Church in Irene, S.D.

The couple met while attending Dana College in Blair, Neb., in 1956. Their first date was going to see "The Teahouse of the August Moon" in Omaha.

Holm, 82, was employed by Asdahl Nelson, Schultz-Savo and Klema Feeds, retiring in 1996.

The Racine native enjoys woodworking and his scroll saw club.

Mrs. Holm, 82, moved to Racine in 1962. She retired from Cigna Insurance in 1993 and then from Racine Family Practice Residency at All Saints Healthcare in 2000.

Mrs. Holm enjoys the Sew N Sew quilt group at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection and the card club.

The Holms are members of Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, and enjoy attending their grandchildren's sporting events and spending time with family.