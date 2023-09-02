Hoff, 60th

William and Judy Hoff celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Sept. 1 with dinner with family and friends.

The Hoffs were married at First Methodist Church in Marshfield in 1963, and moved to the Racine area shortly thereafter. They are members of North Pointe United Methodist Church.

The couple met at the Marshfield Canning Co. and their first date was a ride in the country and a walk in the woods along the river.

William was a teacher at Jerstad Agerholm Middle School for 33 years, then substituted as a principal for four years.

He has volunteered for Habitat for Humanity, drove for the Red Cross and was a Big Brother. Some of his favorite activities include woodworking, gardening, bowling, golf, curling, canoeing, cross country skiing and fishing.

Judy was a teacher for Racine Unified School District for several years, and a substitute for six years.

She is a member of the American Association of University Women and Beta Sigma Phi sorority. She also was an active member of Monument Square Art Fair for more than 20 years and church choir for almost her entire life.

The couple attributes their longevity to their love of Christ and eath other.

Their advice for young people getting married today is to never go to bed angry — make up and love each other every day.

The Hoffs do not have any children, but the do have 14 nieces and nephews, 18 great-nieces and nephews, and 15 great-great-nieces and nephews.