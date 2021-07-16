Anniversary: Hlavka, 50th

Mr. and Mrs. John Hlavka of Racine will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a week-long family vacation with their children and grandchildren at Sunrise Resort in Presque Isle, Wis.

Hlavka and the former Carol Kalb were married on Jan. 2, 1971, at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Hlavka worked as a supervisor at InSinkErator. He retired after 38 years in October 2011.

He is an avid Green Bay Packers fan and enjoys reading, computer games and spending quality time with his grandkids.

Mrs. Hlavka worked in various positions at Case New Holland (formerly J.I. Case). She retired after 26 years in 2010.

She volunteers for the ADRC Senior Nutrition Program — Meals on Wheels. Mrs. Hlavka enjoys gardening, singing, playing the piano, shopping, crocheting and spending time with her family.

The couple is a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church.

These high school sweethearts share two children: Kristie (Rick) Hopf of Franklin and John (Kate) Hlavka of Englewood, Colo. The couple also has six grandchildren.

