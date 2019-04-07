Mr. and Mrs. Ola Hirth of 405 4 1/2 Mile Road, Caledonia, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary April 20 at a dinner in their honor at Sebastian's Fine Food & Spirits.
Hirth and the former Shirley Sorensen were married on April 18, 1959, at Grace Lutheran Church.
Hirth, 94, is from Voss, Norway, and moved to the Racine area in 1951.
The couple met through the Wergeland Bowling League in the early 1950s. Their first date was to Mount Tom where Hirth was in a ski jumping tournament. Afterwards they went dancing.
Hirth was self-employed as a painting contractor for Ola Hirth Painting and Decorating, retiring in 1991.
He is a member of the Painting and Decorating Contractors of America and golfs with the Washington Park Seniors. He is a lifelong member of the Racine Ski Club and used to ski jump.
Mrs. Hirth, 88, was employed by Western Publishing Co. Inc. She was also the bookkeeper and secretary for Ola Hirth Painting and Decorating.
Mrs. Hirth, a homemaker, loves to sew and knit.
The couple are members of Grace Lutheran Church where Hirth is a former trustee and usher. Both serve as greeters. Hirth has been a member of the Sons of Norway for 65 years and has served as vice president and president. Mrs. Hirth has been a member for 45 years and served as secretary and treasurer. They both bowled for many years with the Wergeland Bowling League and enjoy watching their grandchildren play sports.
The couple said that humor, fun and working hard together is what has kept them together all these years. They said their happiest moments together was when their children were born.
The Hirths have three children: James (Shelly), Darren, and Kari (Mike) Farrington, all of Racine. They have five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The couple's advice to young people getting married today: "Respect, love, truthfulness and sharing thoughts."
