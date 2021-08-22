 Skip to main content
Anniversary: Hirsig, 60th
Mr. and Mrs. Norman Hirsig of Racine will observe their 60th wedding anniversary Aug. 26.

Hirsig and the former Gloria Krosnicki were married on Aug. 26, 1961, at St. James Catholic Church in Mukwonago.

Hirsig was a high school social studies teacher at Union Grove High School for 30 years, retiring in 1996.

Mrs. Hirsig was a librarian at Graham Public Library and Yorkville Elementary School. 

The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater graduates met in college and are members of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. 

They have four children: Diana Hirsig of Sturtevant; Kristine (Joseph) Hirsig-Smith of Milwaukee; Steve of Kenosha; and Julie (William) Sullivan of Glenview, Ill. The couple has two grandchildren.

