Anniversary: Henning, 50th

Mr. and Mrs. Chuck Henning of 15941 Durand Ave., Union Grove, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends.

Henning and the former Sharon Ballewske were married on Jan. 17, 1970, in St. Edward Catholic Church.

Henning, a U.S. Army veteran, was employed by Poclain Hydraulics, retiring in 2013.

He enjoys volunteering with Boy Scouts of America Troop 225, Pack 257 and Pack 206.

Mrs. Henning, a Racine native, was employed by Silouette Beauty Salon and then Sears, retiring in 2010.

She was a Girl Scout leader and was president of the Giese School PTA.

The Hennings are members of St. Paul The Apostle Catholic Church.

They have two children: Cassie (Shane) Baumann of Racine and Chuck Jr. (Kathy) of Union Grove. The couple has four grandchildren.

