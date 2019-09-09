Mr. and Mrs. Richard Heidenreich of 5215 Douglas Ave. celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary Sept. 14 at a family gathering in Lake Geneva.
Heidenreich and the former Darlene Joslin were married Sept. 11, 1954, at Holy Trinity Church.
The couple met when Mrs. Heidenreich's cousin arranged a meeting at the University Awards Assembly at the Woman's Club on Lake Avenue. Their first date was to the University of Wisconsin-Racine prom at Johnson Park Golf Club.
Heidenreich, 88, was employed by the Racine Unified School District as a teacher and principal for 15 years. He was then Twin Lakes District administrator and West Grant School District administrator, retiring in September of 1989.
Heidenreich was president of the County Holy Name Society, Racine County Teachers Association, Catholic Council on Human Relations, Westosha Administrators and Southeast Wisconsin CESA. He is a St. Vincent De Paul Society volunteer, enjoys playing cards, and used to play softball and golf.
Mrs. Heidenreich, 86, was a teacher for Racine Unified for eight years and then a store manager at Geneva Paint for seven years, retiring in 1989.
She was a member of the Racine Woman's Club, a village clerk for Genoa City, town treasurer for Patch Grove and administrative secretary for the American Cancer Society. Mrs. Heidenreich enjoys sewing, crafts and painting.
The couple are members of St. Rita Catholic Church.
They have five children: Daniel (Lifen) of Coventry, R.I.; Jean Moore of Greenfield; Kathryn (Larry) Hobbs of Williams Bay; Patricia Fisher of Wauwatosa; and David (Patty) of Fontana. The Heidenreichs have 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
The couple said that love and respect for each other is what has kept them together all these years. They said their happiest moment together was when they were married.
Their advice for young people getting married today: "Place God first in everything you do. Next comes your family and then your country."
