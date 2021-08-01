Anniversary: Hauch, 70th

Mr. and Mrs. Donald Hauch of Racine celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with family at the Hauch Farm on Saturday, July 31.

Hauch and the former Marilynn Holsinger were married on July 28, 1951, at St. Patrick Catholic Church.

The couple met on a blind date on Valentine’s Day, doubling with Donald’s friend who introduced them. They were married the following July.

Hauch was a self-employed dairy farmer.

He enjoys gardening and loves the outdoors. A true Mr. Fix-it, he can build and repair anything.

Mrs. Hauch was a beautician and assistant farmer. She is an avid reader and cook who makes the best M & M chocolate cookies according to her family.

The couple love to swim and spent many years traveling together after retirement. They both used to love to play tennis and golf. Mrs. Hauch was on several golf leagues.

Most of all they enjoy spending time with their family. Their favorite activity is playing the card game, Hand & Foot, with friends and family. Mrs. Hauch keeps a log book where she records all the games they’ve played, what the teams were and who won. There are hundreds of games she has recorded with family.