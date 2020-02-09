Anniversary: Harvey, 70th

Mr. and Mrs. Paul Harvey of Caledonia celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary Feb. 8 during a family celebration at the home of their grandson.

Harvey and the former Rose Franke were married on Feb. 11, 1950, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oak Creek, where they are still members.

The couple met at Cobblestones Bar in Raymond and went dancing at the Eagles Ballroom in Milwaukee for their first date.

Harvey, 93, was a carpenter for Bahr Construction, retiring in 1988.

The World War II veteran is a member of the American Legion and enjoys working outside.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mrs. Harvey, 88, was a poultry processor for Norm's (formerly Bremel's Poultry), retiring in 2017.

She enjoys red hats, and baking for church and American Legion functions.

The Racine natives enjoy polka music and dancing. They still live in their home of 65 years.

The couple said their faith in God and their love for each other is what has kept them together all these years. They said their happiest moments together was the birth of their children, and their trip to Germany and Austria.