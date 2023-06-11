Hansen, 75th

Mr. and Mrs. Robert Hansen of Racine will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary with family and friends at their granddaughter’s house in Sussex.

Hansen and the former Joyce Wilke were married on June 19, 1948, in Sheboygan. After meeting in Townsend at the Hansen family resort, the couple went to the movies in Waubeno in a convertible with a hole in the roof for their first date.

The Hansens have lived in the Racine area for 75 years.

Hansen, 99, served in World War II from 1943 to 1945, stationed in North Africa and Italy.

He was employed by the U.S. Postal Service, retiring on Dec. 27, 1986.

Hansen is a member of American Legion Post 310 and enjoys watching the Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers.

Mrs. Hansen, 93, was a manager at Three Sisters. She retired from Ameteck Lamb Electric in May of 1986.

Mrs. Hansen likes working with ceramics.

The Hansens are members of Holy Communion Lutheran Church and enjoy playing cards, golfing, trips to the casino and traveling.

They said that their commitment to each other, faith, love and laughter is what has kept them together all these years.

Their happiest moments together have been traveling, spending time with family and enjoying the winters in Arizona.

The Hansens have two children: David (Cheryl) Hansen of Menomonee Falls and Steven (Jill) Hansen of Racine. The couple has four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Their advice for young people getting married today: “Spend time laughing, never go to bed mad and do whatever your wife tells you to do.”