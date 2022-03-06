Anniversary: Hansen, 65th

Hansen, 65th

Mr. and Mrs. Ron Hansen of Racine celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary Feb. 23 at home. A celebration is planned in the near future.

Hansen and the former Nina Nelson were married on Feb. 23, 1957, at Holy Communion Lutheran Church, where they are still members.

The couple met because Ron’s brother married Nina’s sister. They went to a Marlon Brando movie for their first date.

Hansen was a serviceman-fitter for Wisconsin Natural Gas (now We Energies), retiring in February of 1999. He was president of the Steel Workers Union at Wisconsin Natural Gas.

Hansen, 86, served in the Wisconsin National Guard for nine years, including serving during the Berlin crisis in the early 1960s. His hobbies include bowling, golf, bocce and cribbage league (president of the league); two-time champion of the Hansen Family cribbage tournament.

Mrs. Hansen, 81, was a stay-at-home mother. She later worked in the St. Luke’s Hospital cafeteria and babysat for many children in her home.

Mrs. Hansen enjoys bowling, cribbage, ceramics and knitting.

The couple said their love for each other is what has kept them together all these years; both of their families said the marriage would never last.

The Racine natives have three children: Lynn Hegeman and Laura (Robb) Luehr of Raciine and Mike (Lisa) Hansen of Caledonia. The couple has six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

The couple said their happiest moments together was their wedding, renewing their vows on their 40th anniversary, and the birth of their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Their advice for young people getting married today: “Marriage is a job and both of you must work at it.”

