Anniversary: Hansen, 50th

Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Hansen

Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Hansen of Mount Pleasant celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary during a concert at the Racine Zoo June 17 and at a family house painting party June 18.

Hansen and the former Diane Doolittle were married on June 17, 1972, at Christ Church United Methodist.

Hansen was employed as a planner with Arvato Digital Services, retiring in 2019.

He was a member of several professional organizations including APICS and was a certified personal trainer.

Mrs. Hansen was employed by Aramark as a k-8 food service lead at Gilmore Fine Arts School, retiring in 2019.

The Racine natives have volunteered at church and for Racine Unified. They enjoy spending time with family.

The Hansens have children three children: April (Richard) Hansen, Autumn (Robert) McGuff and Amber (Dean) D’Amato, all of Racine. The couple has seven grandchildren.

