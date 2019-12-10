Anniversary: Haigh, 50th

Mr. and Mrs. Edward Haigh of 3323 Monarch Drive celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Dec. 1 with family and friends during a dinner celebration at Fireside Restaurant in Kenosha. They also went on a trip to Door County in October with their son and family.

Haigh and the former LeAnna Beck were married on Nov. 29, 1969, in Atonement Lutheran Church.

Haigh was employed in electronic sales and purchasing for 34 years, retiring in 2006. He also served in the U.S. Air Force and Wisconsin Army National Guard, retiring after 26 years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mrs. Haigh was an elementary teacher for the Racine Unified School District at Wind Point, North Park and Red Apple elementary schools. She retired in 2001 after 22 years.

Mrs. Haigh participated in the Junior Women's Club and the Lighthouse after school program at Dr. Jones Elementary School, and served as vice president and president for the Racine Chorale.

The Haighs are Racine natives and active members of the Wednesday Optimist Club of Racine. They are members of Living Faith Lutheran Church (formerly Atonement Lutheran Church).

The couple has one son, Dr. Jonathan (Melissa) of Kenosha, and three grandchildren.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0