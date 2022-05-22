Anniversary: Gruhn, 50th

Mr. and Mrs. Harold Gruhn of Yorkville will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary during a family trip to Disney World in December.

Gruhn and the former Sherry Vyvyan were married on May 20, 1972, at Yorkville United Methodist Church in Union Grove.

Gruhn, a Racine native, was employed by SC Johnson, retiring in 2011.

He is a Racine Instinctive Bowman life member and a member of the Racine German Club.

Mrs. Gruhn, a Union Grove native, was employed by United General Graphics, retiring in 2008.

She is a life member of Yorkville United Methodist Church and takes part in the choir and as financial secretary. Mrs. Gruhn is a former Yorkville town supervisor and past village president. She loves to quilt.

The Gruhns have been camping for more than 40 years with their friends. They call themselves the "Devils Nutz."

The Gruhns have four children: Harold III of Cameron; Robert (Chris) of Sturtevant; and Jeffrey (Marja) and Daniel (Ellen) of Union Grove. The couple has 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren with another due in October.

