Mr. and Mrs. Ernst Groth celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary June 20 with family and friends at The Parkview Gardens.

Groth and the former Patricia Bernard were married on June 20, 1953, in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The couple met in Honolulu where Groth was stationed during his tour of active duty in the U.S. Navy.

Groth, who resides at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Union Grove, served as an engineer at Pearl Harbor during the Korean War and was in middle management at Modine Manufacturing Co. and J.I. Case Co. When my couple moved back to Hawaii in 1989 for 10 years, Groth managed 23 apartments in Waikiki that a friend owned. He retired in 1997.

The Groths also had a camera/gift shop in Downtown Racine for a few years in the mid 1980s.

Groth, 94, served on the Board of the Lutheran churches they attended when living in Racine, Honolulu, and Venice, Fla. He also was involved with the Kiwanis Club, was on the Board at Racine Lutheran High School, was superintendent of Sunday School at Trinity Lutheran Church and School, and treasurer of three Lutheran churches they attended in Wisconsin, Hawaii and Florida.

Mrs. Groth, who resides at The Parkview Gardens, was employed for 20 years as a secretary at Schroder Clinic. She was also a cook at Trinity Lutheran Grade School. In Hawaii, she was the secretary of the nursing department at St. Francis Hospital in Honolulu, retiring in 1997.

Mrs. Groth, 90, was a member of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League and Racine Lutheran High School.

Trinity Lutheran Church was the couple’s home church for more than 30 years but they are current members of Grace Lutheran Church in Oak Creek.

They have four children: Linda of Euless, Texas; Diane (William) Leon of Greendale; Robert (Peggy) of Racine; and Gloria (David) Compton of Oregon. The couple has 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Another great-grandchild is due in September.

When asked what has kept them together all these years, the couple said, “The Lord Jesus Christ has kept us together, happy and strong in his care.”