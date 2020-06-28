Anniversary: Green, 60th

Mr. and Mrs. Erwin L. Green of Racine recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
Green and the former and Dolores "Dee" R. Verbeten were married on June 25, 1960, at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
They later moved to Marinette, where they lived for more than 30 years before returning to the Racine area.
As Dee tells it, their love story began when Erv parked his car and began walking toward her family’s corner store during a blizzard. Erv was wearing a parka with the hood up, so she had no clue of his identity. Despite this, Dee immediately knew he was the one and said to a customer, before Erv had even entered the store, “You see that guy coming in? I’m going to marry him." She was right.
Green was employed by SC Johnson Wax for 13 years as supervisor for Armstong Park before moving to Marinette. He later worked at Enstrom Helicopter in Menominee, Mich., retiring in 2001 after seven years of employment. He also worked for the State of Wisconsin as a facility repair worker, retiring in 2003 after 15 years of employment .
Green served a combined 24 years and 9 months in the U.S. Air Force, Air Force Reserve and National Guard. He is a member of the Moose Club and American Legion, and enjoys gardening.
Mrs. Green was employed by Wisconsin Natural Gas before moving to Marinette. She was employed as a financial counselor at Bay Area Medical Center before retiring in 2003 after 19 years of service.
Mrs. Green enjoys reading, crocheting and gardening.
The couple are members of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. They enjoy traveling and sightseeing and have traveled to all 50 states, Canada and Mexico. Green was stationed in Guam before retiring from the Air Force; Mrs. Green has also been to France and Macedonia.
While in Marinette, the Greens were an active part of their family’s Porterfield Country Music Festival.
When asked what has kept them together all these years, Erv responded, "Love." Dee added that they enjoy each other's company and traveling together.
The Racine natives have three children: Allen (Lisa) of Eagan, Minn.; Andrew (Kara) of Marinette, and Christopher (Tina) of Mount Pleasant. The Greens have nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
