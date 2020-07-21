Anniversary: Green, 50th

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mr. and Mrs. Bill Green of 4250 Taylor Harbor West, Mount Pleasant, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with family in Houston, Texas. Their planned family Alaskan cruise was cancelled.

Green and the former Midge Hewitt were married on July 18, 1970, at Christ Church United Methodist.

Green was a production scheduler for Motor Specialty Inc. for 29 years, retiring in 2002.

He headed the prize committee for Salmon-A-Rama for many years and enjoys audio books, listening to sports and the stock market.

Mrs. Green was employed in corporate travel for J.I. Case Co. from 1984 to 2000. She then was community relations manager at Barnes & Noble, retiring in 2013. Mrs. Green also spent time working hospitality at the DeKoven Center until 2018.

Her hobbies include reading, crocheting, bingo and watching Wisconsin sports.

The Racine natives enjoy traveling, spending time with family and are members of Journey in Faith Church, Mount Pleasant.

They have two children: Jeffrey (Jenny Schaefer) of Las Vegas, Nev., and Jeni (Ben) Williams of Houston. The Greens have four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

