Anniversary: Gotch, 60th

Mr. and Mrs. Roger Gotch of 1916 Wisconsin Ave. celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a small family gathering.

Gotch and the former Gail Sorenson were married on July 16, 1960, at St. John's Lutheran Church. Gail is a fourth generation member of the church.

The couple met at Gail's best friend's wedding on July 15, 1956. Gotch had enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and had to report in October of 1956. The couple got engaged through the mail and Mrs. Gotch received her engagement ring when he got home.

Gotch, 84, was a custodian at Andis Co., retiring in 2000.

He pitched softball for various teams including St. John's as manager, organized the Father-Son Banquet at St. John's, was a church elder, organized the half-time activities for the Racine Raiders, won best Midwest volunteer with his son Dean for the Raiders and started a church coffee hour with Gail to buy uniforms for the church team. Gotch is a member of the Raiders Alumni and enjoys working puzzles.

Mrs. Gotch, a Racine native, was an office manager at American Homes Realty, retiring in 2011.